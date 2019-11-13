Memphis couple accused of stealing car with 2-year-old inside

Memphis police said a man and woman tag teamed stealing a car at the pump of a gas station that had a two-year-old inside.

The woman told officials she left her two-year-old grandson inside her running car around 6 a.m. Monday, while she went inside to pre-pay for gas.

Brooke Roberson was identified by police as the suspect after surveillance video caught her in the act, according to Gray-affiliate WMC.

Police said Roberson went inside the store and the man she was with got out of his SUV and took off in the car with the 2-year-old. Roberson then got in the car with them.

In Tennessee, it is a violation to leave your child unattended in a running car. It is also illegal, under state law, to leave an unattended child under 7-years-old in a car whether its running or not.

Police said the child was let out of the car and is now with his mother.

The man driving the car is still on the run. Police say he is believed to be driving a stolen 2004 green and silver Chevy Silverado with Tennessee tag 7L89JO.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.