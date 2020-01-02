Memphis father charged with murder of toddler

A Memphis man has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of his two-year-old son.

WREG reported that Jarrod Wright was charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder after an incident that left his young son dead.

Investigators said that on December 23, a social worker at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital called police after a small child arrived at the hospital with a severe stomach injury. WREG reported doctors said the injury was caused by blunt force trauma.

Police said Wright admitted to hurting his son and allegedly told them he disciplined the toddler by making him lay face down on a bed. Investigators said Wright told them he would sit on his son's back and spank him with his shoe. If he resisted, police said Wright said he would put more weight on the child.

WREG reported Wright told police he did that to the child three to four times per week.

On December 24, investigators said the child died from his injuries and Wright's charges were upgraded to include murder.

