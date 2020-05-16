Memphis father takes his daughters graduation into his own hands

One Memphis father made sure his daughter still got her graduation experience after, like many other college students, her commencement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

WREG reports that Torrence Burson took his daughter Gabrielle's commencement into his own hands after she was heartbroken when she learned that her school, Xavier University, canceled the ceremony.

Torrence reportedly rented a stage, podium and other equipment from a local convention center and he and the family hosted their own private graduation ceremony. Torrence said Gabrielle was "beyond grateful".

“She said, ‘Dad, when I first came out, I walked out, and I looked at it,’ she said, ‘I just had to hold back my tears,'” Torrence said. “She said it was overwhelming.”

The Burson's ceremony also included an honorary speaker, reciting of the national anthem and Gabrielle walking across the stage.

Gabrielle said she is studying to be an epidemiologist to help fight diseases like COVID-19 in the future.

