Memphis funeral home provides drive-thru services

The way Americans mourn the loss of a loved one has changed dramatically amid the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread stay at home orders.

Instead of gathering in large groups at funeral homes and gravesides, family and friends are forced to find alternative ways to say goodbye.

Some services have been held virtually or over the phone. A funeral home in Memphis offered grieving families closure in another way.

R. Bernard Funeral Home in Orange Mound started holding drive-thru funeral services.

Ryan Bernard, the business's director, told WREG he received backlash for the practice. “I got a lot of negative comments about it,” Bernard said. “A lot of jokes were said about it.” He said business increased 50 percent since the pandemic.

He acknowledged that drive-thru services, like phone calls and virtual meetings, can't replace what we had.

“We had a funeral last week, and I think about eight family members came, just immediate family members, and I just remember the mother, she was so sad because this guy, he was well-known, and she said the whole city of Memphis would’ve shown up for him,” Bernard said.

