Memphis kidnapping suspect fatally shot in Arkansas

Authorities say police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during a traffic stop near the Mississippi River bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say officers responded to a report early Tuesday of two men who were seen forcing a man into the trunk of a car.

Memphis police tried to pull over the car, but the driver didn't stop and crossed into Arkansas. There, police forced the vehicle to stop and the driver fled and was later shot and killed by police. Officers say a 61-year-old man was found alive inside the car's trunk.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)