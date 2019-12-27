Memphis lands on Forbes' best places to travel list

"Nashville tends to get all of the love, but Memphis is bubbling over with soul and style," wrote Forbes contributor Patrice Williams.

Memphis landed on Forbes' US 25 Best Places to Travel in 2020 list, courtesy of Williams.

Williams points to Memphis' music scene, known as the home of the blues, its food and its location near the Mississippi River as for reasons why people should consider traveling to the Tennessee city.

Memphis is the only Tennessee city to make the list. Some other places include Greenville, South Carolina and New Orleans.

Read the full list here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via Forbes. All rights reserved.