Memphis man accused of drilling screw into hand of kidnapping victim

Memphis police said a man is recovering after he was reportedly kidnapped, beaten and robbed by four suspects Thursday in East Memphis, WMC reported.

The victim told authorities he and a friend got a ride from two unknown males but were taken to Marcel Cove where they were met by three men inside the home, according to reports.

Investigators said the victim was then forced into a metal shed in the backyard where he was beaten unconscious. The suspects reportedly drilled a screw into the victim's hand and used the drill to cause further injury to his arm, head and leg. Authorities said when the victim woke up he was able to escape the shed through a window and call the police.

The victim told police his phone, debit card, house/car keys and over $270 in cash were taken.

Terrance Collins, 29, was arrested and charged in connection to the case. Police said Collins was found at the scene. Investigators found zip ties, possible blood and the victim's baseball cap in the shed. According to reports, the drill was found inside the home.

Collins is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and aggravated arson, according to police.

