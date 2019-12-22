Memphis man accused of raping ex-wife for getting her nails done

Memphis police said a man was arrested after he reportedly attacked and raped his ex-wife while picking up their children.

Elisha Clayton, 27, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated assault, WMC reported.

Police said Clayton went to pick up his children from his ex-wife's home on Friday and reportedly became upset after seeing his ex-wife had gotten her nails done.

Clayton said he was upset because his ex-wife reportedly told him she didn't have any money, according to reports.

Memphis police said Clayton pulled out a weapon, forced his way into the home and raped his ex-wife.

Clayton was arrested and will appear in court Monday morning.

