Man accused of setting woman on fire, threatening to kill child leads police on chase

A man is in custody after setting a Mississippi woman on fire, threatening to kill a child, then leading police on a chase from Memphis back to Missippi.

The woman was set on fire in the same Olive Branch neighborhood where Tuesday morning's police chase ended.

According to Olive Branch police, a woman was taken to the hospital at 2:00 a.m. with 2nd and 3rd degree burns after being assaulted by a man who took her 3-year-old niece.

According to MPD, that man, who was driving a white Cadillac, pulled up to an officer in Hickory hill saying he would kill the child if he couldn't use a phone. As the officer was walking toward the man's car, he took off, leading MPD officers on an 11-mile chase.

In Olive Branch, the suspect rammed two police cars, injuring two officers before he threw the child out of the car and ran on Lafayette Drive.

The 3-year-old was not injured. She is the niece of the woman the suspect assaulted.

Officers chased the man down and took him into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after telling officers he had ingested narcotics. The officers who were in the cars he rammed were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released, but he is expected to face several charges including assault and attempted murder.

Copyright 2019 WJHL. All rights reserved.