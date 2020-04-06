Memphis man arrested, accused of violating safer-at-home order

A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly violating Governor Bill Lee's stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memphis police said Jeremial Lee was charged with disorderly conduct in violation of the governor's order, carrying a gun without permit and possession of marijuana.

According to police reports, police were responding to a call of shots fired. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they saw a large crowd attending a birthday party.

Police said they asked group to leave because of social distancing requirements, but they refused. Officers said Lee then became upset and threatened an officer.

Lee was arrested and officers found a gun in his waistband and marijuana in his pocket.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.