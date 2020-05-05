Memphis man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend at gunpoint

Tennessee investigators arrested a 23-year-old man after he was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and forcing her into a car at gunpoint over the weekend.

WMC reported Lemorris Garrett was arrested and faces charges for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic assault in connection to the incident.

A witness told Memphis police two vehicles were speeding down Whitney Avenue Sunday afternoon when both vehicles made a U-turn. According to police records one of the vehicles began ramming the other several times.

That’s when they said Garrett forced his girlfriend into his vehicle at gunpoint.

WMC reported the victim later told police the incident stemmed from her attempts to escape him.

Garrett's bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WMC. All rights reserved.