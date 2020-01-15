Memphis man in critical condition after being attacked with dagger, police say

A Memphis man is in extremely critical condition after police say he was attacked with a dagger that he was trying to sell to another man.

Police said Ricky Bing, 39, met the victim Monday night at a house on Tutwiler near Isabelle, where the man had a sword and dagger for sale.

According to WREG, a witness told police that when the victim gave Bing a dagger to look at, Bing chased the man and attacked him with the 8-to-10-inch blade, cutting his neck.

Police said Bing then grabbed a spear, and several more swords and daggers and fled.

According to police, Bing was found hiding in a shed on Wrenwood Street, one street away.

The victim was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

Bing was charged with aggravated robbery. Court records show he has been arrested before for burglary, theft of property, identity theft and drugs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.