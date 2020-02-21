Memphis man charged in street race shootings that hurt 7

Police in Tennessee have arrested a man and charged him with shooting seven people after an argument at a street race.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Markus House was arrested on warrants for attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Police say seven people were shot during the Feb. 15 street race in Memphis. All the victims were treated and released from hospitals.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)