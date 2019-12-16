Memphis man reportedly buys stolen identity on Craigslist to buy car

Memphis police said a man was arrested after reportedly using a stolen identity to try to buy a car.

Experts said identity thieves get more active during the holiday season as more people shop for their loved ones, WMC reported.

Bobby Pruitt, 38, tried to drive off the Gwatney car lot on Covington Pike in a new car, according to police.

A police report stated, Pruitt submitted an application online using a different name and social security number in an attempt to buy a 2018 Toyota Camry, valued at nearly $18,000.

When Pruitt came to the dealership and showed an Illinois driver's license, a suspicious employee called the police.

“This time of year, there's a lot more fraud on both the consumer side and business side going on. And businesses need to be a lot more diligent,” said Randy Hutchinson, Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South President.

Police said Pruitt admitted to purchasing the identity off the website Craiglist.

Hutchinson says it's important to check your credit score often, but especially during the holidays.

And if you are shopping online, make sure to use a credit card. The federal government provides more protection for purchases using a credit card.

