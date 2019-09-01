Memphis man shot after refusing to speak to suspected shooter

Memphis police responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday where a man reportedly shot another mah for refusing to speak to him.

Gray Affiliate WMC reported, officials with the Memphis Police Department said the victim was approached by an unknown vehicle while he was walking.

The man in the vehicle tried to have a conversation with the victim. When the victim refused to talk, the suspect shot him, according to reports.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

