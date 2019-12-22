Memphis man steals $3,500 in Christmas gifts from Memphis home

A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he stole thousands of Christmas presents from a home, WMC reported.

Reginald Minniefield faces charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property after a woman told police someone broke into her apartment and stole her children's gifts from under their tree.

According to reports, two TV's, an Apple Watch, two Nintendo Switches, clothing, jewelry and several pair of Nike Jordan shoes were stolen from the home, totaling nearly $3,500.

Police said Minniefield was arrested and is being held on a $17,500 bond.

