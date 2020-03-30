Memphis music fest, bbq contest postponed; Graceland extends closure

Tourism officials in Memphis, Tennessee, say the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been rescheduled for the fall after being postponed by the new coronavirus outbreak.

Memphis officials said in a statement on Saturday that the barbecue cooking competition has been reset for Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

The music festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 through Oct. 18. Both events are the cornerstones of the city's monthlong tourist event in May and attract visitors from around the world.

Meanwhile, Elvis Presley's Graceland said it is extending its closure through April 19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.