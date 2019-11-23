Memphis police investigating after shooting victim drives herself to hospital

Police in Memphis are investigating after a woman showed up to a hospital Friday night with a gunshot wound, according to Gray-affiliate WMC.

Officers said they responded to the shooting around 8:11 p.m. Police said the woman was shot and drove herself to the ambulance bay for assistance.

Officials at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirmed the victim was one of its employees.

The hospital staff treated, stabilized and transferred the employee to a local hospital.

Investigators said the suspects are two black men, around 20 to 30 years old.

