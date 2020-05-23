Memphis teacher arrested, accused of sexual battery of former student

A Shelby County Schools teacher was arrested after allegedly touching a former student inappropriately.

WMC reported a female victim told Memphis Police on April 17 that she was inappropriately touched by Wesley Henning, a teacher at Ridgeway High School.

According to an affidavit, the victim said Henning came up behind her and began to massage her shoulders and press his pelvis against her butt. The victim walked away and Henning followed her, asking if he could touch her. The victim told him no. She said Henning laughed and purposely touched her thigh several times as he walked past her.

Friday, Henning was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

An Shelby County Schools spokesperson released the following statement Saturday:

“Wesley Henning, Ridgeway HS teacher, was placed on administrative leave on April 22, 2020, pending the outcome of an investigation for an allegation of inappropriate contact with a former student. Due to an ongoing police investigation, we cannot provide further comment.”

