Memphis teen babysitter pleads guilty to beating 6-year-old to death

A Memphis 18-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to beating a 6-year-old to death while babysitting in 2015.

Antonio Evans was 14-years-old when he was asked to babysit three young foster children, ages 7, 6, and 9, according to prosecutors. At the time Evans was being fostered by the daughter of the three children's foster mother, according to Gray-affiliate, WMC.

Prosecutors said Evans punched, kicked, slapped and whipped the children with a belt and cord. Police were called to the scene when Destinee King, 6, started to vomit and became unresponsive.

Officials said King died five days later.

Investigators said the other two children told them Evans threatened them if they told anyone.

Evans pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child abuse of a child younger than 8.

