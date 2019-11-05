Memphis to skip annual Thanksgiving dinner served to homeless

Homeless residents of Memphis, Tennessee, will have one less place to catch a hot Thanksgiving meal this year.

WREG-TV reports the city has canceled its annual holiday meal served to the homeless because of construction at the convention center where it would've been held. A city statement says it worked "diligently" to put on the event, but organizers ultimately felt the city didn't have the finances to host the event.

It's unclear how much the dinner costs and how the costs would've been covered had the convention center not been under construction. No further detail was included in the report as to why the dinner itself couldn't find a home.

The statement says Memphis Union Mission and St. Vincent DePaul Food Mission will still offer Thanksgiving meals.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

11/5/2019 10:15:57 AM (GMT -5:00)

