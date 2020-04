Investigators say a three-year-old child has died after an accidental shooting in Memphis.

WMC reported that police responded to a shooting a the Mount Moriah Apartments on Thursday.

According to a preliminary report, the 3-year-old child was believed to be accidentally shot by a 5-year-old.

WMC reported no charges have been filed.

