Memphis woman walks in on husband and his girlfriend, reportedly opens fire

A Memphis woman was arrested after police said she walked in on her husband and his girlfriend on Christmas and opened fire.

Investigators said Sharell Millon shot her husband in the right bicep. The husband was taken to Methodist University Hospital, WMC reported. Officials said he is in non-critical condition.

Memphis police said Millon fled the scene after the incident but later turned herself in.

Millon faces two counts of aggravated assault.

