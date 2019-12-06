Men convicted of murder in Knoxville Snapchat drug deal

Two Knoxville men have been convicted on charges of murder after a drug deal arranged on Snapchat went wrong, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators learned that on January 28, 2018, Elijah L. Bowman, III, 20, and Amir Hassan Spears, 20, used Snapchat to set up a drug deal intending to rob the victim of half a pound of marijuana.

Bowman was in the residence conducting the drug transaction when Spears approached the front door with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Spears was met by one of the surviving victims at the front door, and Spears fired his rifle, causing Bowman to pull his 9mm handgun and shoot another surviving victim.

A female resident ran for cover in her room, shut the bedroom door, and was shot through the door, killing her. Bowman and Spears collected eight ounces of marijuana, $25,000 cash, and a different AR-15 before fleeing the residence.

Bowman and Spears were convicted of First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Bowman was also convicted of two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Judge Scott Green imposed a life sentence on the murder count for each defendant and set the case for sentencing on January 17 for the remaining counts

