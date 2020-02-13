Men posed as Wu-Tang Clan in Georgia fraud scheme, officials say

Investigators said men posed as a legendary rap group in a fraud scheme that targeted people in Georgia, WRDW reported.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Aaron Barnes-Burpo and 51-year-old Walker Washington organized groups of people to pose as the Wu-Tang Clan and members of the Roc Nation production company to use fake and stolen credit cards to rent luxury services.

Investigators said the scheme fell apart when employees at a Fairfield Inn became suspicious.

“The FBI would like to thank the staff of the Fairfield Inn in Augusta for their awareness that helped end the run of these alleged fraudsters,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The arrests should serve as a warning that no matter how elaborate fraud schemes are, the FBI is determined to protect American citizens who fall victim to them.”

Both suspects were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

