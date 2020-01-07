Men try cashing in losing lottery ticket after reportedly altering numbers with glue

Two men were arrested after police said the men tried to cash in fake lottery tickets, WMC reported.

Mississippi police said the suspects turned in a $100,000 ticket that had been altered by gluing the winning numbers on the ticket that matched the prize. The ticket was reportedly signed and presented to the commission for payment.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000, according to reports. Police said Latham was also charged with false ID information.

The men are being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond and are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

