'Mental health crisis has shown itself in Knox County' says Gov. Lee

At a press conference in Knoxville Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee said a mental health crisis has shown itself in Knox County.

This after Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs expressed his concern about the increased number of suicides recorded in the county in March.

"I had a great meeting with Mayor Jacobs today, we talk regularly. What's most important is that we work together on this," said Lee. "We're in a very unusual day and there are very difficult decisions to be made."

Lee emphasized the importance of working together, saying that leaders across Tennessee are all working for the same goals.

"Taking input from leaders like Mayor Jacobs and Mayor Kincannon is valuable. That's how we discern how to move forward in this state and I feel confident that we have made the right decision.

"We have a mental health crisis that has shown itself in Knox County." We have an upsurge in child abuse cases and domestic violence cases. There are other collateral damages that occur as a result of this. I can tell you that every one of the leaders in this community are working together."

