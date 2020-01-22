Oak Ridge mentor inspires young engineer

Jedidiah Long has always loved science. His two favorite subjects in high school were chemistry and physics. When he attended ASM Materials Camp, his enthusiasm for learning was apparent to senior metallurgist Steve Dekanich.

"He is as excited about material science as what I am!" said Dekanich, who works at Y-12 National Security Complex. After completing a degree at the University of Tennessee focused on material science and engineering, Long has landed a position as maintenance engineer at Y-12, applying concepts he was excited to learn back in camp.

"He's always been a very helpful person over the years," said Long of his mentor. "He has constantly directed me to new and better things."

Long said he is constantly learning something new in his career, and that keeps him interested. "You have to be really on top of your game."

Long has learned to use thermography, ultrasound and even newer technologies to monitor equipment at complex. Long is enjoying his career in engineering and science. "It has been a lifelong passion. I can't imagine myself doing anything else."

Registration is available here for the next ASM Materials Camp this summer at Pellissippi State Community College.

