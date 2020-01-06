Mercedes-Benz recalls 744,000 cars for sunroofs that could come off

Mercedes-Benz recalled more than 744,000 cars in the U.S. because the sunroofs could potentially detach and fall off while you're driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The issue specifically affects all trims of the following vehicles:

2001-2007 C-class, 2003-2009 CLK-class, 2007-2011 CLS-class and 2003-2009 E-class.

On older C-class, CLK-class, CLS-class and E-class models, the glue securing the glass panel to the sliding frame can degrade.

Officials said the supplier, Webasto, did not apply enough primer coating to the frame during installation.

Mercedes-Benz officials said they began investigating the problem in Dec. 2017 when they received reports of detached sunroofs outside the U.S.

The automaker did not say how many sunroofs have broken or reported any accidents or injuries.

Mercedes-Benz was fined $20 million last month for mishandling dozens of recalls and is now under a two-year audit by NHTSA.

Owners of 2001 through 2011 Mercedes-Benz sedans can enter their VIN on the automaker's website to find out if it is involved in the recall.

