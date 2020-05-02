Meteor Showers peak early in the week

This is the dawning of the Age of Aquari---

Okay, it's the wrong decade, but we're on the theme. The eta Aquariid meteor shower shines over the East Tennessee SE Kentucky skyline from May 5th-7th. At least that's when stargazing experts say the recurring meteor shower will be at its most intense.

This star show is a little different. These space rock, ice, and dirt snapped off Halley's comets, scientists say, but that was hundreds of years ago.

Here's what the American Meteor Society says: "May is the best spring month, in the northern hemisphere, to view meteor activity. The eta Aquariids are very active the first two weeks of the month then fade as the month progresses. These meteors are only visible in the few dark hours prior to dawn. The remainder of the night has low meteor rates."

On a good night, you could see five shooting stars per hour. However, there are two obstacles in our region. First of all, the moon is getting brighter in the night sky. Full moon is right around the peak of the eta Aquariids.

The second trouble spot: showers and cloudy skies may obscure some of the meteors. You have a better shot at seeing them late Monday night or Thursday early morning.

The experts say " This area of the sky is located in northeastern Aquarius."

