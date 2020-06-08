Meteorologist Ben Cathy gives birthday boy a tour of WVLT News

WVLT Meteorologist Ben Cathy gave an aspiring meteorologist a virtual tour of the news station for his birthday.

Gabriel turned 13 on July 8. / Source: WVLT News

Cathy showed 13-year-old Gabriel around the station's newsroom via FaceTime, studio and weather center. His favorite part, of course, was learning all about the weather center.

The 13-year-old also got to talk to other members of WVLT News, including Anchor Amanda Hara and Sports reporter Zachary Rickens, about what their day-to-day jobs entail.

"I knew what I wanted to do when I was 8," Hara told Gabriel. "The fact that you know what you want to do already definitely helps".

Gabriel hopes to be a meteorologist like Ben Cathy some day.

