Meth, heroin seized in Monroe County drug bust

One person is behind bars after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they seized heroin and more than four pounds of meth that contained fentanyl in a drug bust.

Officials said they conducted a search warrant in Monroe County that led to the discovery of the drugs along with two guns and over $5,000.

The property owner, Jamey Lynn Upton was taken into custody on multiple drug-related charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff, Sweetwater Police Department and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

