Meth, syringes found during traffic stop

Jefferson County officials arrested a woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped a silver Volvo on Deep Springs Road for a violation of state registration.

During the stop, the deputy said he made contact with the driver, Michelle Elvir, whose license was revoked. A check of the vehicle led to the discovery of 66 grams of meth, digital scales, plastic baggies and multiple syringes.

