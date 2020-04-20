Michigan inmate dies of COVID-19 weeks before release

A Michigan man who was set to be released from prison soon has died due to the coronavirus.

CBS reported that William Garrison had served nearly 44 years in prison wand was set to be released several weeks from now. He had been given a chance to be released earlier in 2020, but wanted to serve his full sentence so he'd be free from supervision.

Garrison, who was 60, had been in prison since he was 16 after going away for first-degree murder during an armed robbery.

The Michigan Department of Corrections had already offered to parole Garrison this year, but he "refused to leave prison," department spokesman Chris Gautz said.

The department offered him early release again, three weeks ago, and he agreed, and they reportedly asked the prosecutor's office to waive the waiting period. However, he died five days later on April 13 before the office responded.

Gautz said that Garrison hadn't complained about being ill until shortly before his death, and had not reported any symptoms of COVID-19. A test after his death confirmed that he had the virus.

