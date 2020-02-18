Man allegedly forced woman to watch 'Roots' so she could 'better understand her racism'

A Michigan man was arrested after a criminal complaint showed he allegedly threatened and forced a woman to watch the miniseries "Roots" so he could "better understand her racism."

Robert Noye, 52, is charged with first-degree harassment and false imprisonment, KCRG reported.

The woman told police that when she tried to move, Noye threatened her to stay seated or he would "kill her and spread her body parts across I-380 on the way to Chicago," according to court documents.

"Roots" is a historical miniseries about slavery in the U.S., based on the 1976 Alex Haley novel.

