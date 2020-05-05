Michigan security guard shot to death after telling customer to wear face mask

A Michigan security guard was reportedly shot to death after telling a Family Dollar customer to wear a face mask on Monday, CNN reported.

According to CNN, three people that are family members have been charged in the killing of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, along with other charges, after Bishop allegedly shot Munerlyn in the head following an altercation, according to Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

"From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor's Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in the statement.

Surveillance video shows Munerlyn getting into a verbal altercation with Sharmel Teague after Munerlyn told Teague's daughter she needed to wear a face mask. Sharmel Teague's daughter left the store, but "Teague began yelling at Munerlyn who then told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her," the prosecutor's office said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmen issued an executive order requiring all retail employees and customers to wear a mask.

The video footage also shows Teague's daughter leaving the store in a SUV and 20 minutes later the same SUV returning to the store. Two men -- identified as Bishop and Larry Teague -- entered the store, according to the statement. One of them yelled at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife, then the other man, later identified as Bishop allegedly shot the security guard.

"This is senseless. Over a mask. Over a mask?" Munerlyn's cousin, Tina James, told CNN affiliate WJRT. "This is not the way to do things right now. We need to come together."

Police are still searching for Larry Teague and Bishop. In addition to the murder charge, Bishop also faces charges of felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, the prosecutor's office said. Sharmel Teague is awaiting charges in custody.

Larry Teague also faces two felony firearm-related charges, one charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, one charge of carrying a concealed weapon and one of violating the governor's executive order. Sharmel Teague also faces a felony firearm charge.

