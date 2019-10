Some college students in Michigan celebrated National Chemistry Week in a pretty big way.

Students from Wayne State, UM-Dearborn, UM-Flint, the University of Detroit Mercy and Lawrence Tech created a giant Periodic Table on the Detroit campus of Wayne State.

According to CBS News, the table covers more than three football fields.

This year's chemistry week celebrates the International Year of the Periodic Table.

