Micro-churches keep faithful centered at home

One church in no hurry to get back to one big gathering--that's One Life Church Code in Knoxville. Lead Pastor Rodney Arnold said the church is growing, with more baptisms and broader interest now that it has broken into several micro-churches that meet virtually.

One Life Church organizes into microchurch groups for social distancing.

"These are literally churches that are meeting throughout the week in small little pockets, and they're not just meeting once a week for a Bible study or Sunday school class. They're literally a small church that's gathering all throughout the week," said Arnold. He said they could eventually get to meet in person in very small groups, even before church gatherings get back to pre-pandemic conditions.

"We don't have to meet for an hour a week in a building to be the church," said Arnold. He said now nearly 60 micro-churches stay in touch each week, about double the number of small groups that previously met less frequently for devotional times.

Cameron and Caroline Petree are a husband and wife who lead one of the micro-churches. Caroline explained that they not only hold discussion, but they watch out for each other. "Especially have one person who texts me just constantly, just checking in on me to make sure, 'hey, how are you, is there anything you need, is there anything I can be praying for you for?'" Arnold said each micro-church also adopts a mission of helping others outside the group.

"In fact, we believe we've actually seen more people get connected during the first two months of virtual micro-church than even before that," said Arnold.

"Being able to connect and talk about it really helps us be able to still be the church," said Petree.

