Microgardening provides options for growing food

Tilling up a huge expanse of backyard is not necessary to grow your own garden this summer, according to gardening experts. Increasingly people with small lawns or only patios are using raised beds and container gardening as a space-saving alternative.

Brian Williams at Leeper Hardware in Jefferson City said several kinds of large containers will do. "Five-gallon bucket, galvanized containers, something on your back deck. Put one in per pot." Williams did recommend punching holes in the bottom of the container for drainage, which can help prevent plant disease.

University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Agent Mannie Bedwell said he is taking more and more calls lately in Hamblen County from people wanting to grow their own food.

"A lot of people that either have never grown vegetables before, herbs before, or they haven't done it in 20 years and they've moved into a townhouse or condo. So, we are getting a lot of calls for information." Bedwell said he has been continuing to answer calls for help, although his office has been working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bedwell said many plants from tomatoes to herbs to leafy green vegetables can be grown in containers on patios or decks. "The basics most of the time are right there on the label. We're bad about not reading labels, but it kind of tells you whether it needs full sun. Probably the biggest challenge people have with vegetables is getting enough sun."

Williams said demand is nearly double this spring over last spring for gardening supplies.

