Middle Tennessee man convicted in rape of 16-month-old

A Middle Tennessee man was convicted in the rape of a 16-month-old this week.

WTVF reported that a jury found Simon Porter, of Lawrenceburg, guilty of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse after deliberating for 30 minutes.

Porter was arrested in 2018 in Alabama after he was put on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List.

UPDATE: Simon Porter is now in custody. He was located and arrested by authorities in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Thank you for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/cgvx9T1hc5 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

Porter faces 45 to 85 years in prison.

