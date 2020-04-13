Church's middle cross remains standing after storms slam Alabama

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) -- The southeast got hit by dangerous storms overnight on Easter Sunday.

Amid a national pandemic, people in Alabama and Tennessee, as well as other states, are trying to pick up the pieces after tornadoes hit.

One picture has gone viral in Alabama. Renae Mobley Clark says storms knocked over two crosses at the Lawler Baptist Church off Highway 78 in Dora, but the middle cross remained standing.

