Mike Bloomberg's Knoxville campaign office vandalized

The office of 2020 democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was vandalized overnight Thursday.

WLVT News Friday morning witnessed the front doors of the office painted with expletives and posters that featured the words "authoritarian," "classist" and "oligarch."

The posters featured what appeared to be snippets from news articles on Bloomberg in which he allegedly made derogatory statements about women and people of color in the past alongside words like "fascist," "sexist" and "racist."

As of 8 a.m., Knoxville Police said no reports had been filed in relation to the vandalism.

WVLT News reached out to Bloomberg's campaign office for comment, but have not yet received a response.

