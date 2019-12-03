Kids challenge President Trump to go vegan for one month for $1 million

(WVLT) — A group of kids is challenging President Donald Trump to eat vegan for the entire month of January. If he agrees, a non-profit organization says they will donate $1 million to the veterans.

"President Trump, I'm Evan, President of Animal Hero Kids," says a nine-year-old in a video message to the commander in chief. "I'd like to make you an offer. We will give $1 million to veterans if you go vegan for January. We want to Make America Healthy Again and eating plant-based foods is a great place to start."

The kids are using the slogan "Make America Healthy Again" to get their message out.

If the president follows through with the challenge, Million Dollar Vegan said $1 million dollars will be given to the veteran's charity of President Trump's choice.

