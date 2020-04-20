Miniature donkey, ducklings being paid to crash Zoom meetings

A North Carolina farm is letting people "rent" its animals to crash Zoom meetings and bring a smile to people's faces.

WFMY reported that Peace N Peas Farm is renting their 8-year-old miniature donkey named Mambo out to people as they hold virtual meetings amid the COVID-9 pandemic.

You can also rent out Mambo's friends, which include horses, chickens and ducks, for $50 each.

The owner told WFMY she has gotten many requests, including from teachers who want the animals to crash their class meeting.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WFMY. All rights reserved.