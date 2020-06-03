Sevierville minister talks tips on educating kids in diversity, racism

Should you let children see and hear the outrage happening now over racism in America? The Reverend Eugene Thomas said it is okay to let children know what is happening and when parents can add appropriate context.

"What my concern is that we start very early with our children," he said. "Tell them what's going on and let them know that's not the way we should react."

Thomas, who spent time as a young man following the Civil Rights Movement and seeing the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. in person a couple of times, said he believes King would caution today's most violent protesters. "I think he would say we want justice; seek it in a nonviolent way."

Thomas has written some of his own books aimed at children and families. Those include "Grandfather Goes to School." He also recommends the book "My Little Book of Dear God Letters: We are All So Different" for parents to teach diversity with young children. "Tell them that we all are equal regardless of what's going on in the world," said Thomas, who has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomas shared the very personal heartache of losing his baby daughter in 1959 after seeking medical care in the segregated South. She was five-months-old and her name was Phyllis.

"I thought I was doing the right thing. I knew I was," said Thomas. "I took her and they wouldn't treat her." He said he eventually was sent to a different hospital, where his daughter died. "I was very angry. I had to hold my tongue and be careful."

Thomas' life experience has influenced his ability to care for others during a long career in ministry in various parts of the country, including California. After a short time in retirement in East Tennessee, Thomas began serving once again, as pastor of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church in Sevierville, where he has been for nearly a decade.

Thomas teaches a path toward peace through understanding. "The man who's trying to hurt you is really your brother, but he doesn't realize it.

By creation, we are all interrelated, like it or not."

Copyright WVLT. All rights reserved.

