Minister spreads word he got his flu shot; encourages others

Lead minister Jake Morrill spreads good news and a welcoming spirit at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. One thing he hopes to not spread this season is the flu. So, as usual for him, he got his flu shot. Then he shared about it on his Facebook page.

"As a minister, I'm around people at church. I'm around kids and their friends. Just around a lot of people. So I try to do my part to lower the chance of anyone getting the flu," said Morrill.

Morrill said he read an article about the importance of group immunization and realized how helpful it might be to protect himself so he could avoid spreading the flu to more vulnerable people. Health experts say, young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems can be in danger from the flu.

This minister is sharing his simple message about caring for others in the community by helping prevent the flu's spread.

Morrill said, "In times or weeks where there's a lot of polarization and division, putting out an invitation for how people can serve the common good no matter how you vote, how you pray, who you love, everybody can get a flu shot and help their neighbors in that way."

