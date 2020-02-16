Ministry group gives back to Sevier County

Rooted Ministries collected clothing donations on Saturday morning to distribute to people in need.

The group accepted gently used clothes and shoes from community members in the parking lot of the now-closed K-Mart located on Forks of the River Pkwy in Sevierville.

"We've heard stories of waitresses and waiters in January/February making $28/$30 a week, "said Rooted Ministries volunteer Michael Garner. "They have a hard time keeping their lights on and we want to provide resources for them: clothes if they need it, food if they need it and we do everything by donation."

The group accepted donations from 10am until noon. They will distribute the items to people in need on March 14th as part of a joint charity event with the Sevier Care Animal Center. Both groups will set up in the parking lot of the animal center and distribute items for both pets and people in need.

"We do it all in Jesus' name because you know what, I've said it a dozen times, any of us could be there in an instant," said Garner. "Something happens with your health, something happened with your job...you can be there, we can all be there. "

In addition to giving away clothing and pet items, the groups will also provide a free meal and hygiene items to those who show up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

