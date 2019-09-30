Minnesota students find body in woods of Duluth

Police say a group of elementary school students and teachers in Duluth found a body of a person in the woods near their school.

Police say the students found the body Friday morning. The Rochester Post-Bulletin reports that the students were told the body was a Halloween decoration.

Parents were notified that mental health professionals and social workers were at the school Friday to provide help to anyone who needed it.

Information from: Post-Bulletin, http://www.postbulletin.com

