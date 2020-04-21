Minor League Baseball accepts proposal to cut more than 40 teams

Minor League Baseball is prepared to accept a proposal from Major League Baseball that includes drastically cutting the number of affiliated minor league teams, according to CBS Sports.

The proposal is a part of the negotiation for a new Professional Baseball Agreement.

According to J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, if both leagues agree to the proposal, as many as 42 current minor-league teams would be eliminated, with short-season and rookie ball gone.

Both leagues are working on a potential deal to ensure most of the 42 teams would still have baseball with ties to the MLB.

The proposed list of cuts included all of the Appalachian League as well as teams in Jackson Generals and the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.

