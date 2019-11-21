Workers busted for selling alcohol to minors at Garth Brooks Neyland concert

The Alcoholic Beverage Commission said an unannounced check revealed that minors were able to purchase alcohol at the Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium.

ABC said 80 points of sale were checked and seven alcoholic beverages were sold to minors.

Seven citations were issued as a result of the check.

The sale of alcohol to minors is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by not more than 11 months, 29 days in prison and a maximum $2,500 fine.

According to University of Tennessee Police, there were a total of 22 ejections from the concert. 14 were due to public intoxication.

Three people were arrested: Two for public intoxication and one for disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.